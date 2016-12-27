PIA boards PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman on wrong flight

Pakistan People’s Party vice-president Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said Pakistan International Airlines made members of the PPP board a wrong flight.

Sherry disclosed the news via a tweet that she had been boarded to the wrong ATR which was headed to Multan instead of her intended destination, which was Sukkur.

The senior PPP leader also took a picture of the aircraft and included it in her tweet.

“PIA boarded us on the wrong ATR for Multan instead of Sukkur,” she tweeted. The PPP leader added they were on the right plane now “but no bakra in sight!”