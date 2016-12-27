Pee Cee collaborates with Lilly Singh, aka IISuperwomanII

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with popular Indo-Canadian online personality Lilly Singh, commonly known as IISuperwomanII, for a video called How To Be A Good Wing Woman.

Singh shared the video via Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It is picturised on Priyanka and Lilly, who can be seen sitting at a bar.

“How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra…This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs of X’mas,” Lilly captioned the image.

This is the first time that the Quantico star has collaborated with the 28-year-old Youtube sensation. On Sunday, Priyanka tweeted that she really enjoyed working on the video.

“This was so much fun Superwoman…Merry Christmas everyone,” she wrote.