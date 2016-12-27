Panama Scandal: PTI to speed up anti-corruption movement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to gear up its mass mobilisation campaign on Panama leak issue to take it to its logical end.

Sources privy to the development told Pakistan Today that though the Panama issue is in the apex court, PTI Chairman Imran Khan would address public gatherings in various parts of the country.

“The party leadership is optimist Supreme Court (SC) would do justice of the Panama scandal, but the party would continue its mass awakening movement as part of the election campaign.”

Sources said that the chairman PTI scheduled to visit Sindh on December 29, where he will stay for two days and hold meetings with businessmen and lawyers, besides addressing party workers and he would also visit Punjab.

The decision of spreading Khan’s message by regional presidents against corruption was taken in the party’s Political Strategy Committee meeting, presided over by PTI Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Party senior leadership including Ishaq Khakwani, Atif Khan, Amir Kayani, Shah Farman, Ali Ameen Gandapur and regional presidents of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad were also present in the meeting.

PTI leader alleged that leadership of the ruling party is using government machinery and resources to bury the issue; however, Tareen vowed that PTI would not let the issue die down.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has wasted eight precious months of the nation, as he has been avoiding giving answers regarding Panama during the long tenure,” he added.

Tareen said that PML-N leadership tried to flee from giving an answer in the apex court on Panama issue.

“Nation is fully aware of the reality of Panama leak and the PM should be held accountable at all cost and PTI would mobilise the masses against corruption”.

Meanwhile, PTI disciplinary committee meeting was held, which was attended by PTI Information Central Secretary Naeemul Haq, General (Retd) Iftikhar Hussain, Arshad and Brigadier (Retd) Tipu Sultan.

During the meeting, the committee discussed various issues relating to violation of a code of conducts in the last phase of local government polls in Punjab and decided that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the violators of party’s policy.

The party office-bearers across Punjab were ordered to provide details in written to the centre against violators of party’s discipline during the last phase of LG polls and committee vowed that violators would not be spared.