OPC and Federal Govt Agencies to coordinate: OPC commissioner

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti on Tuesday said that OPC is striving for the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and so far, half of the received complaints have been settled.

Presiding over a departmental meeting he said that on the initiative of OPC Punjab, several federal government institutions including NAB, Ombudsman secretariat and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) have nominated their focal persons to coordinate with OPC. He told that joint collaboration of OPC and these agencies would help solve the issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis relating to Federal Ministries, Divisions and Institutions.

Bhatti told that with a view to early redress the complaints of expats pertaining to federal government, OPC Punjab has developed close and continuous liaison with Federal Government Agencies.

He said that the enhanced co-operation with these important institutions would provide better service delivery to the Pakistanis living abroad, and co-operation between OPC and other institutions would yield positive results regarding the solution of the grievances of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

It was decided in the meeting that OPC would refer the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis, about the federal government, to the OPF, where a designated cell would take up and expedite the redressal process.

In the meeting, different complaints of overseas Pakistanis were reviewed and issued necessary instructions to the quarters concerned to solve them at the earliest.