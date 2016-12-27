Notification issued to suspend Mufti Qavi’s Ruet-e-Hilal committee membership

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday issued a notification, announcing cancellation of Mufti Abdul Qavi’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee membership.

The high-profile cleric was rebuked for his behavior after being suspended from the country’s moon-sighting committee in June this year after he posed for selfies with slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also suspended Qavi’s party membership.

Qandeel Baloch was murdered by her brother Waseem in July who claimed that he drugged and strangled her as she had ‘violated their family’s honour’ with her social media posts, including a series of selfies with cleric Abdul Qavi.