Marriyum pays tribute to BB for her struggle for democracy

State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday paid tribute to the chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Benazir Bhutto for laying down her life in a struggle for the restoration of democracy.

Talking to various television channels, she said, “we are all proud of her (Benazir) for waging a fight for democracy.”

However, the minister said the kind of political activity that took place on her death anniversary was very inappropriate.

She said on the occasion of death anniversary, dancing and beating of drums by a crowd at the public meeting of PPP was unbecoming.

The demand of Pakistan People’s Party for the arrest of killers of Benazir Bhutto was preposterous, she added.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari gathered people on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, for its political aims.

To a question about an investigation into the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, she said that if PPP had formed the commission in its tenure, at least it would have presented a report, she noted.

To a question regarding Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s arrival in the parliament, she answered the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the parliament is a good sign but he has yet to learn a lot from the political life of her mother, who was a visionary leader.

Replying to a question about “political long march” of PPP, the minister said PPP had gone into an election mode with this announcement before time, as one and a half year remains in the elections.

She said the people of Pakistan have rejected politics of sit-ins and long march and PPP should keep its focus on Sindh so that it could highlight any of its achievements and take part in polls on basis of its performance, she added.

Responding to question about remarks of Asif Ali Zardari that he handed over government to Nawaz Sharif, she said Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister for the third time by the grace of Allah and with the support of people. The PM is fulfilling his responsibilities as entrusted by people, she added.

Marriyum said people should compare and see the difference in the performance of Pakistan Muslim League (N) government during the last three and a half years with the governments of last 35 years.