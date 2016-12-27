Interior Ministry contradicts news item on NAP

The spokesperson of the Interior ministry on Monday strongly contradicted a news item published in a section of the media regarding the `implementation report 2016 released by the Interior Ministry on the National Action Plan (NAP).’

Terming the news item ‘completely baseless’, the spokesperson said “No such report has been released by the Interior ministry nor authorised by the Interior minister, as stated in the said news item”, a press release issued here said.

The spokesman regretted that a baseless news item regarding an important national security issue was published without verification of the source and a cross-checking of facts from the concerned.

“Such irresponsible reporting can not only result in misleading the public but is against the norms of ethical journalism”, the spokesperson added.

Calling upon the media to exercise restraint on publishing unverified material on sensitive national security issues, the spokesman reiterated that any material in relation to the NAP or other security issues would only be provided through the office of the spokesperson of the Interior Ministry.