Indus waters treaty: World Bank president calls Ishaq Dar

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Monday made a telephone call to Finance Minster Ishaq Dar and discussed his December 23 letter on the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

In his letter, Dar asked the World Bank to fulfill its obligations under the Indus Water Treaty.

The letter was written in response to the World Bank’s decision to “pause” the process of empanelment of the Court of Arbitration.

Earlier, the World Bank Group announced a pause in the separate processes initiated by India and Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty to allow the two countries to consider alternative ways to resolve their disagreements.

Read more: IWT: Indian govt sets up task force to stop river waters going waste in Pakistan

The decision halted the appointment of a neutral expert to resolve issues regarding two hydroelectric power plants under construction by India along the Indus rivers system.

In his letter dated December 23, the finance minister emphasised that this decision of the World Bank would seriously prejudice Pakistan’s interests and rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Read more: IWT: India to build large reservoirs, canals to make full use of Indus River