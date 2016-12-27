Indian Muslim cricketer hits back at Twitter trolls for not ‘keeping’ wife ‘properly attired’

An Indian cricketer has been attacked on social media for not “keeping” his wife adequately dressed.

On Dec. 23, fast bowler Mohammed Shami posted a picture on Facebook of himself with his wife Hasin Jahan. The couple is formally-dressed in the photograph, with Jahan wearing a maroon gown. Over the last two days, the post has received some rather vile comments from fanatics who believe Shami is breaking the Islamic code of conduct by “allowing” his wife to wear a sleeveless outfit.

Some Facebook users questioned if Shami has forgotten how “wives should be kept.” Some others told him to keep his wife under a veil.

Shami responded to the criticism by saying he “knows what to do and what not to do for his family”, the BBC reported.

One Twitter user wrote: “Shame on you. As a Muslim, keep your wife in purdah (covered clothing). Learned (sic) from others.”

Another Twitter user posted: “Allah will punish you”.

Shami said: “My child and my wife are companions in life.

“I exactly know what to do and what not to do for them.

“We all need to look inside and know how good we are.”

The cricketer, who plays for Indian side Bengal, posted the tweet on December 23.

Fellow cricketer Mohammad Kaif came to Shami’s defence and said: “The comments are really really shameful.

“Support Mohammed Shami fully.

“There are much bigger issues in this country.

“Hope sense prevails.”