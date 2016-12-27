Historical buildings to be painted under ‘Rung Do Multan’ project

District Coordination Officer (DCO) Nadir Chatha on Tuesday said that the district government is going to start’ Rung Do Multan’ project in which all historical buildings would be painted.

In a statement issued, the DCO said that the district administration had completed different development projects with Rs 3 billion during the current year. These projects include the up-gradation of roads, sewerage and other development schemes. He said that different health centres have been completed in the district with Rs 30 million.

The DCO said Rs 8 million have been spent on tree plantation campaign in which more than 250,000 saplings have been planted to make the city green. He said that five new parks were also being constructed in city and funds of Rs 250 million had been given to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for this purpose.

He said that a master plan had been made to resolve sewerage issues and the Punjab government had assured of providing a fund of Rs 80 million for the project.