Hamza Ali Abbasi joins #Fixit campaign

Actor Hamza Abbasi has never been shy when it comes to being vocal about the issues closest to his heart.

In a recent post on his Facebook page, Hamza uploaded a picture of himself with the #Fixit team, indicating his entry into the anti-VIP culture movement.

The post, which also features #Fixit founding member Alamgir Khan, read, “When leaders rise from our youth, we must support them. It was a pleasure to stand with these motivated and passionate youngsters. Alamgir and his #Fixit team are working to fix Karachi and also demand and force the govt institutions to act. Please be updated on this movement and be a part of it.”

Over 100 manhole covers have been placed outside the Sindh Secretariat in connection with the campaign.

In a video uploaded on the Fixit page, Hamza can be seen graffiting “Fixit” on the covers to send a message to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

While the movement looks set to gather more steam following Hamza’s entry, only time will tell how effective it turns out.