Federal govt looking for ‘suitable’ replacement for Sindh governor

The federal government is searching for a ‘suitable’ replacement to Sindh Governor Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, to fill the top office next month.

“The reason for the move is Siddiqui’s health, which is not ‘significantly’ improving,” said a senior official in Islamabad.

Saeed-uz-Zaman replaced the longest-serving governor, Dr Ishratul Ibad Khan, in the second week of November, but he could not stay at Governor House for long and was shifted to hospital for treatment of chest congestion and related disorders.

After his release from the hospital, he was allowed to go to Governor House, where he is under the constant care of a medical team.

Officials said the federal government had started searching for a technocrat or a former judge to appoint him/her governor of Sindh.