FDE being run without permanent head

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), a body controlling 423 educational institutions of the capital, is being run without a permanent head.

CADD Additional Secretary Zafar Nasrullah had been given an additional charge of DG FDE. Later, he proceeded on leave and the additional charge was given to Joint secretary CADD Ayesha Farooq.

According to media reports, an education expert while criticising the government for not appointing a permanent head of FDE said that it was matter of regret that government had failed to find a competent person to fill the vacant post of DG FDE.

Whosoever is given additional charge of this post, he/she has given importance to the issues related to ministry while keeping aside the priorities of FDE.