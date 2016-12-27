Fazlur Rehman tasked with persuading PPP not to stage protests

Jamiat Ulema Islam – F (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the PM House on Tuesday.

According to a PM office statement, both the leaders discussed the current political situation besides other matters of national interest.

They also discussed the federal government’s development schemes in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

According to sources, the prime minister tasked Maulana Fazl ur Rehman with persuading PPP to not stage protest demonstrations and pacifying them.

Fazl is likely to make efforts to narrow down the differences between government and PPP through dialogue with Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP leaders.