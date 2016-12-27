Don’t like to limit myself as an actor: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, who is being widely appreciated for her latest song Laila Main Laila, says she prefers not to put any limitations to her work as an actor.

“I don’t like to limit myself as an actor. Having said that, everything depends on the script. If I like the script and if my character is justified, I don’t like to limit myself. The good thing about Bollywood is that there is a lot of work here,” she said.

The item number, a remixed version of the old Qurbani track, is a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees. Speaking about the song, Sunny shared, “When you will see the film, you will notice that the track is completely different from the original song. It’s a tribute to the old version and I am so happy to be part of a song which is already so famous. I am super excited.”

Meanwhile, all her fans are anxious to see her in the upcoming song from the Shah Rukh, Mahira Khan-starrer. For the very hot and sizzling Sunny, Raees is the perfect opportunity to break into the big league. In a Facebook live session, she shared her excitement for Laila Main Laila, which is slated to release on December 21.

When a fan asked Sunny about whether she was excited to work with Shah Rukh, she replied, “I liked shooting the most. It was a lifetime opportunity for me, and I enjoyed it a lot. As far as the fun moment is concerned, everything was fun, but the best thing was when I was shooting with Shah Rukh.”

Set in the 1980s in Gujarat, Raees tells the story of a bootlegger whose business is thwarted by a tough policeman. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Mahira.