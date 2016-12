A number of development projects have been launched in Kohat under the directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which will be completed at a cost of Rs.4 billion.

According to Radio Pakistan quoting official sources, the projects include supply of natural gas to different areas of Kohat district.

The other projects are construction of a highway to link Kohat with Pindi Gheb, the state of the art hospital and establishment of Women Campus of Kohat University.