cm-shehbaz-launches-e-stamp-papers

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was speedily moving towards e-governance and after land record management information system, e-stamp papers system had been launched in 144 tehsils of the province.

“The new system is a revolutionary step of the Punjab government for the elimination of corruption and forgery,” he said adding that 70-years old system of judicial and non-judicial stamp papers had been replaced with the new system in the province.

The chief minister stated this while addressing a ceremony with regard to the launching of e-stamp papers at Arfa Karim Software Technology Park, here. He said the new system would result in the elimination of forgery and fraud and ensure easy access to data. He said e- stamp papers would also put an end to the practice of issuance

of stamp papers in back dates and the problems of the people regarding the correct evaluation of their properties would be resolved.

Shahbaz Sharif said the modern technology would also be introduced in education, health, police and other sectors. He said modern information system would also be implemented in hospitals which would ensure attendance of doctors and paramedical staff as well as control misappropriation of medicines.

He said under the new system, people would be able to obtain stamp papers within 15 minutes instead of three days and they would not have to pay frequent visits to offices and banks.

The chief minister said media was discharging its responsibilities efficiently but a handful of blackmailers were presenting a wrong picture of the country. He said plea bargain of NAB was a fraud and it had been introduced by dictator Musharraf who toppled democracy. Shahbaz Sharif said that no society could progress without justice but unfortunately justice was sold in police stations and butcheries.

He expressed the hope that time would come when the destiny of Pakistan would change and the country would achieve a respectable status in the comity of nations. Provincial Ministers Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Ata Manika, Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Deputy Governor of the State Bank also addressed the ceremony.