Bright, prosperous future awaits Balochistan: President

President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said that Balochistan’s troubles were now over and that a bright future awaited the people of the province.

Addressing an event held here to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the president said that in the coming days Pakistan would become an even more important country through the rise of Balochistan.

President Mamnoon said that the route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had not been changed even by a single inch and that efforts would be made to ensure that all parts of the country benefit from the mega project.

President Mamnoon categorically said the state and its institutions would protect interests of the entire country, including Balochistan.

He mentioned that the Quaid-e-Azam was impressed by the passion of the Baloch people for the Pakistan movement and called them ‘brave Baloch boys’.

“The Quaid also termed Balochistan a gem; if polished well, it would dazzle the world with its glow,” the president said.

He said that the Quaid’s prediction was now on its way to realisation, adding that the CPEC would play a vital role in the prosperity of Balochistan.

President Mamnoon asked the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to launch relevant courses in maritime trade and shipping. He also directed the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to establish a campus in Gwadar to teach the Chinese language and added that he had allocated a large sum from the budget of the President House for the purpose.

“The comrades of Quaid-e-Azam were benefactors of the nation and deserve our utmost respect,” the president said.