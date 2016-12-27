Bilawal, I will contest in 2018 general elections: Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday (today) announced that both he and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest in the 2018 general elections and be a part of this parliament.

After returning from an 18-month-long self-imposed exile, former president Asif Zardari is addressing a charged crowd of PPP supporters as the party observes the 9th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh near Larkana.

“I will contest in place of my sister from Nawabshah and Bilawal will stand from Larkana on Soomro’s seat,” Zardari said.

“We have sacrificed for the sake of democracy and politics, to save Pakistan… We will not leave this Mughal emperor (Nawaz Sharif) to rule,” he added.

“Mian Sahab we gave you this democracy as a sacred trust. We made every decision with you. We made decisions in the Parliament through consensus. It is a pity that you seem to have forgotten all your promises today,” the former president said.

“We have fought against the country’s dictators but never raised voice against the army,” Zardari said as he took a jibe at the prime minister.

He demanded that the Supreme Court decision on Panamagate be brought to the floor of the Parliament and be vetted by all political parties.

We want you and your judges to go down in history as respectable individuals, not as people who twist the law for their own gains, he added.

“This is our right. We will protest, exercise our democratic right and go to the parliament. Go to the courts and the bar councils, and talk about what is happening and should be happening,” Zardari said.

The former president arrived at the venue via helicopter.

This will be Zardari’s first major appearance alongside his son and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at a rally in three years.

