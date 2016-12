Rain again intervened late on the second day in the Australia-Pakistan second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Pakistan were 310 for six at the time of the weather interruption, with Azhar Ali unbeaten on 139 and Mohammad Amir not out 28.

Earlier, Asad Shafiq also played a classic Test innings and scored a half-century. He got out on 50.

Day two has now been ended due to rain interruption.

Read more: Rain delays play in second Australia-Pakistan Test