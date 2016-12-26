srk-receives-doctorate-degree-for-promoting-urdu

Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday received an honorary doctorate from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) for his extraordinary contribution in promotion of Urdu language through his films.

MANUU Chancellor Zafar Sareshwala conferred him with the degree at the sixth convocation of the university in Hyderabad.

Clad in a graduation gown and sporting sunglasses, SRK received the honorary doctorate amid a thunderous applause by the students.

In his brief acceptance remarks, Shah Rukh thanked the University for the Honour.

He said, “My parents would have been happy to see the moment, especially since I am receiving the honour in the birthplace of my mother.”

The actor said his father was a follower of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

“I heard my father also contested an election as an independent candidate and forfeited his deposit,” he said.

Shah Rukh told the gathering that his father spoke beautiful Urdu and Persian. “Whatever little knowledge I have about how to speak, it is because of him,” he said.

“Through my work, whatever little I can do, I promise, I will make sure that I take it to the best of my capabilities,” he added.

“Not sure if I deserve it but am extremely happy that you have bestowed this honour upon me. My parents would have been happier if they were alive,” he noted.

The university awarded a doctorate degree to Bollywood actor Amir Khan as well.

About 2,885 graduates and post-graduates and 276 MPhil and PhD scholars from various disciplines in regular courses have been awarded degrees. Besides, 44,235 graduates and post graduates from distance mode of learning have also been given degrees in absentia, a press release issued on the occasion said.