PPP’s deadline for four-point charter ends today

The deadline for four-point charter of demands presented by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will end today. Party’s Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has summoned an important meeting in this regard in Nowdero tomorrow.

The four-point charter of demands was presented by PPP chairperson to the government during its Salam Shuhda rally in the memory of Karsaz incident martyrs.

The charter included the appointment of a foreign minister, approval of oppositions’ bill on Panama Leaks, setting up of parliamentary national security committee and approval of Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC.

It has been reported that launching of a long march or a possible protest against the government will be under consideration during the meeting in Nowdero.

The party has also assigned the task of contacting Tahirul Qadri to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani so as to make PAT leader a part of the protest.

On the other hand, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sherry Rahman have been given the responsibility of holding talks with PTI.

In addition, Sardar Fateh Muhammad will be taking opposition parties in Balochistan into confidence.