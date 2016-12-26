Police arrests 15, seizes hashish, weapons and wine bottles

Police officials on Monday arrested 15 drug dealers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession in Sargodha.

A police spokesman said that the teams of Sargodha, Joharabad and Quaid Abad police stations conducted raids at different places and arrested 15 drug dealers and recovered 4 kilograms hashish, 2000 bottles of liquor and 5 pistols.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Kashif, Shahzad Anwar, Zulfiqar, Amer Maseeh, Allah Bukhsh, Khalid, Muhammad Sadiq, Subhan, Lal Khan, Haq Nawaz, Raja Khan, Ibrar, Sher Muhammad, Zahoor Pathan and others.

Police have registered separate cases and sent the suspects to jail for further investigation.