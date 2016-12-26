Pakistan Army a symbol of national integration: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan Army is a symbol of national integration and has representation from all provinces according to their population ratio.

Pakistan Army is extending all-out support for capacity building of police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), he said while addressing a passing out ceremony of Balochistan recruits in Quetta.

The ceremony was attended by Ministers and families of the recruits.

The COAS said Pakistan is proud that youth from Balochistan are not less than anyone to safeguard motherland and undoubtedly every citizen of Balochistan is our pride and dignity.

He said improvement in law and order is top most priority of the government, adding that LEAs have full cooperation of other departments and agencies.

General Bajwa said Pakistan Armed Forces, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies are a sign of national solidarity and protection.

“Keeping in view all this, thousands of youth from province of Balochistan have been inducted as officers and soldiers in army, police and other departments,” he said.

He said Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and important province and nature has bestowed it with countless resources and its people possess immense qualities.

He expressed the hope that Balochistan’s natural resources would open up new opportunities for its people and they would play a key role in Pakistan’s development.

The Chief of Army Staff said that irrespective of their limited resources, the Armed Forces of Pakistan had always tried to play a positive role for educational, social and economic uplift of the province. “We believe in action and you can see what we have done,” he added.

He said with the timely completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the region would enter into a new era of development and for that Pakistan Army is working round-the-clock.

The COAS said the Baloch of tomorrow would not only play a leading role in Pakistan’s uplift but would also be among the regional leadership, adding that our lives and blood would be presented for its protection.

He said, “The profession you have selected is not only a glorious one but it is a pledge. The regard to this pledge would enable you to face coming challenges easily, defend the country and make you successful in maintaining law and order in the province.”

“Pakistan is our country, home and tribe and you are the guardian of its respect and integrity from today,” he said and added this is a day of happiness and thanks not only for all recruits but also for all Pakistanis.

The COAS said the brave and courageous sons of Balochistan are committed to sacrifice their lives for the country if needed.

He said development of Balochistan is our priority and people of Balochistan have now a firm belief that destination of their prosperity has become a reality.

The CAOS said, “The development of Balochistan is a development of the country and that is why our enemies want to create hurdles in the bright future of the province. I am delighted that people of Balochistan are well aware of this reality and have rejected anti-state elements.”

General Bajwa said the day was not far away when patriotism and solidarity of Balochi people would eliminate those elements who preach hatred and terror and Balochistan would not only become centre of peace but also an example of progress and prosperity.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it is his third visit to the province after assuming charge as COAS which shows how much people of Balochistan are dear to him.

He said some people know that he belongs to Baloch Regiment and he feels proud on being called as “Balochi” in Pakistan Army.

The COAS congratulated all recruits from Pakistan Army, Police and FC who have passed out and thanked all ministers and other participants for attending the ceremony to encourage the recruits.

He congratulated all recruits and their families for successful completion of their training and joining Pakistan Army, FC and Police. The COAS expressed confidence that the recruits would utilise all their energies for safety and development of the province as well as the country.