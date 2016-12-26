Musharraf is a criminal in Benazir Bhutto’s case: Qaim Ali Shah

Sindh Former Chief Minister and Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah Monday (today) said that former President Pervez Musharaf was a criminal in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

Speaking to media persons at the Sukkur airport, he said that arrest warrants had already been issued for the former dictator.

“Only time will tell if he returns or not. If the interior minister wants he can bring him back,” he said.

He alleged that the federal government had taken a soft stance on the issue.

“The Interpol was used to bring Rehman alias Bhola back, why can’t Interpol be asked for help to bring Musharraf back” he questioned.