Mother-to-be poses in the middle of dramatic storms

3 hours ago BY News Desk
A brave mum-to-be posed for these stunning maternity snaps in the middle of dramatic storms.

Daow Wegner,34, from Wyoming, put her fears to one side to pose for the unique set of family photos captured by her storm chaser husband Nicolaus Wegner in Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota.

Daow Wegner facing the storm in South Dakota: The mother-to-be posed for a stunning maternity shoot for her storm chaser husband 

Daow cradles her bump and she stands on a rock in the middle of a storm in Wyoming 

Photographer Nicolaus explained that he planned the shoot in a bid to combine his love for portraiture and storm photography.

Nicolaus, 36, said: ‘Everyone has storm photos or time-lapse videos of storms but not many have combined maternity portraiture and storm photography.’

Daow, dressed in black, facing a storm in Wyoming

The pair works together shooting portraits and weddings, and they work extensively with the natural landscape around them.

But the maternity storm chaser shoot was something new and different by the pair.

Daow is dwarfed by the stunning landscape of Wyoming in a unique maternity shoot planned by her photographer husband 

‘I wanted to do something a little different and take some cool maternity photos to put in the kiddo’s room,’ Nicolaus explained.

‘This part of the world gets amazing storms so putting it all together was a fun project.’

Nicolaus said that he and his wife love pursuing the dramatic storms and watching them together.

He said: ‘Not much has changed now Daow’s pregnant, it’s still amazing photographing and witnessing these storms together.

‘I’m so happy I’ve had the chance to do this and I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to bring another human being into this world, and someday show them how awesome nature is.

Photographer Nicolaus explained that he planned the shoot in a bid to combine his love for portraiture and storm photography

‘We are from nature and will always be a part of it in some way.

‘No matter how much we change, or how much we try and change nature, it’s where we come from – we’re irrevocably connected.’

The proud father-to-be is planning to hang the stunning portraits of his wife in their baby's nursery



