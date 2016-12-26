Kh Saad admits flaws in accountability under Saifur Rehman

Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday admitted that there were flaws in accountability of people held under Saifur Rehman during his party’s past tenure.

Speaking at a ceremony here, Saad Rafique advised Bilawal to look into his party’s history, saying that a few people should not boast of history. “Bhutto’s reign was an era of civilian dictatorship,” he added.

“The country will not progress without pardoning each other’s mistakes,” he noted.

The minister said sit-ins are held against his party and they are often abused, but PM Nawaz and his companions listen to all this with patience.