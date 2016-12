Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad on Monday awarded death sentence to Aamir Ali involved in a murder case of Sadar police station.

According to the prosecution, Aamir Ali of Chak No. 213 RB murdered Iftikhar Ahmad of the same village over a minor dispute three years ago.

The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs 200,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.