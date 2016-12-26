It’s beautiful, it’s Pakistan: Country’s slogan for promoting tourism

about 1 hour ago BY News Desk
Almost every country in the world has adopted a slogan to convince confused holidaymakers to visit their countries.

Recently, Family Break Finder shared a map of the slogans, some of which might leave you in splits.

Here are some of the most amusing slogans:

  1. Pakistan: It’s beautiful – it’s Pakistan
  2. India: Incredible India
  3. Ukraine: It’s all about YOU
  4. The Netherlands: The original cool
  5. Finland: I wish I was Finland
  6. Jordan: Yes, it’s Jordan
  7. Nigeria: Good people, great nation
  8. Iceland: Inspired by Iceland
  9. Brazil: Brasil – sensational!
  10. Latvia: Best enjoyed slowly

Increased tourist activity accrues many benefits for host countries.

In addition to bringing precious foreign exchange, tourism also provides locals with a source of livelihood.

These slogans were indeed one way of doing this.



