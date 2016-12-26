It’s beautiful, it’s Pakistan: Country’s slogan for promoting tourism

Almost every country in the world has adopted a slogan to convince confused holidaymakers to visit their countries.
Recently, Family Break Finder shared a map of the slogans, some of which might leave you in splits.
Here are some of the most amusing slogans:
- Pakistan: It’s beautiful – it’s Pakistan
- India: Incredible India
- Ukraine: It’s all about YOU
- The Netherlands: The original cool
- Finland: I wish I was Finland
- Jordan: Yes, it’s Jordan
- Nigeria: Good people, great nation
- Iceland: Inspired by Iceland
- Brazil: Brasil – sensational!
- Latvia: Best enjoyed slowly
Increased tourist activity accrues many benefits for host countries.
In addition to bringing precious foreign exchange, tourism also provides locals with a source of livelihood.
These slogans were indeed one way of doing this.