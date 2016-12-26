It’s beautiful, it’s Pakistan: Country’s slogan for promoting tourism

Almost every country in the world has adopted a slogan to convince confused holidaymakers to visit their countries.

Recently, Family Break Finder shared a map of the slogans, some of which might leave you in splits.

Here are some of the most amusing slogans:

Pakistan: It’s beautiful – it’s Pakistan India: Incredible India Ukraine: It’s all about YOU The Netherlands: The original cool Finland: I wish I was Finland Jordan: Yes, it’s Jordan Nigeria: Good people, great nation Iceland: Inspired by Iceland Brazil: Brasil – sensational! Latvia: Best enjoyed slowly

Increased tourist activity accrues many benefits for host countries.

In addition to bringing precious foreign exchange, tourism also provides locals with a source of livelihood.

These slogans were indeed one way of doing this.