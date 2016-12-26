India conducts fourth test launch of Agni-V missile

India has successfully conducted a fourth test launch of its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Agni-V missile was launched from a site off the east coast on Monday.

It has a range of more than 5,000km (3106 miles), potentially bringing targets in China within striking distance.

President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted that the launch “will enhance our strategic and deterrence capabilities”.

-India launches long-range missile-

India conducted the first test launch of the Agni V in 2012, the second in 2013 and the third one in 2015, PTI news agency reported.

The Agni-V is 17.5m (57ft) tall and solid-fuelled. It has three stages and a launch weight of 50 tonnes.

The missiles are among India’s most sophisticated weapons. Agni means “fire” in Hindi and Sanskrit.