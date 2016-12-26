Faran Tahir joins cast of 12 Monkeys Season 3

Pakistani-American Hollywood actor Faran Tahir has officially joined the star cast of American television series 12 Monkeys. He will be seen as a part of the upcoming third season of the show, which is currently being shot in Toronto, Canada. Faran will be playing the role of Mallick, a devout enforcer of the Army of the 12 Monkeys who lives in Titan.

“Mallick is mysterious, duplicitous, dangerous and focused. Quite delicious!”, says Faran about his character on the show.

Starting his career he played Nathoo in the 1994 live-action version of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. Later, in 2008, Tahir appeared in Marvel Comics-based Iron Man as the villain Raza. He is famous for his role in the 2009 Star Trek film in which he played the role of Starfleet Captain Richard Robau. However, his most recent project is The Mad Genius Project which is expected to release sometime in 2016.

Faran has not only made a mark on the big screen but is also considered an explicit television actor. He starred in a memorable episode of Grey’s Anatomy where he played the role of Issac – a well-liked lab technician at Seattle Grace Hospital, who happened to be Muslim. Another famous role he played was that on the CW series Supernatural as the Egyptian god Osiris.

Born in Los Angeles, Tahir is an FC College, Berkeley and Harvard alum, who pursued a full-time career in acting. His family has been a part of the arts and literature for four generations, with his maternal great grandparents who published the first Pakistani magazine for women in the late 1800s. His parents are renowned actors, writers, directors in the Pakistani industry as well as his brother Aliis who is an actor and director.

12 Monkeys is an American television series which airs on American satellite television channel Syfy. The show was created by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett. It is a science fiction mystery drama loosely based on the 1995 film of the same name, which itself was based on the 1962 short film La Jetée. The third season of the show will be airing in 2017.