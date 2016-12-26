centurion-latham-inspires-black-caps-on-boxing-day

Tom Latham’s blistering century inspired New Zealand to a 77-run victory over Bangladesh in the opening one-day international.

Latham’s second ODI hundred and his first on home soil – a 137-run tonne off 121 deliveries – set Bangladesh an imposing 342 in Christchurch on Boxing Day.

And Bangladesh was unable to chase down the total, bundled out for 264 at Hagley Oval after Mushfiqur Rahim (42) retired hurt.

Despite the mammoth target, Bangladesh refused to surrender and half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan (59) and Mosaddek Hossain (50 not out) kept the tourists in the contest.

However, Lockie Ferguson (3-54) and Jake Neesham (3-36) claimed three wickets apiece to clinch the victory, while Tim Southee (2-63) and Mitchell Santner (1-61) also got in on the action.

Earlier on Monday, Latham anchored New Zealand’s innings after the country’s openers were unable to build on their promising starts.

Martin Guptill hit 15 off 19 deliveries before he failed to detect Mustafizur Rahman’s (2-62) slower delivery, skying the ball to Soumya Sarkar at mid-off.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson followed suit, storming out of the blocks, hitting five boundaries for a quick-fire 31 as he fell victim to Taskin Ahmed (2-70), with the Kiwis 79-2 in the 15th over.

With Guptill and Williamson in the pavilion, Latham stepped up to the plate as he surpassed the 110-run knock he posted against Zimbabwe in 2015 and provided the base needed for New Zealand.

Latham brought up his sixth half-century from 56 balls before Neil Broom (22) – back in the side for the first time since 2010 – and Neesham (12) both fell cheaply to lbw decisions to Shakib (3-69).

The arrival of Colin Munro, coupled with Latham’s form, saw the Kiwis easily regroup from 158-4 to pass the 300-run mark after pilling on 100 from 80 balls.

Munro hit a six to post his 50 – after watching Latham hit a six to bring up his hundred off as many balls – and he added another 37 runs before he was dismissed by Shakib.

By that time, New Zealand were already 316-5 with three overs remaining as Latham and Luke Ronchi (5) contributed to the imposing total, with Mitchell Santner (8) and Tim Southee (7) finishing unbeaten.