‘Box of tricks’ home named UK house of the year 2016

2 hours ago BY News Desk
Secret hatches, moving walls and a sliding ladder all feature inside the Edinburgh home of architect Richard Murphy, which has been named the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) house of the Year 2016.

Architect Richard Murphy spent nine years planning and building his house as he was initially told it would have an ‘adverse impact’ on the surrounding conservation area and rejected planning permission.

The architect and owner Richard Murphy created an opening in the side of his house instead of a traditional window

The insulating shutters open up to stream light into the space which is the brain child of architect

“The Murphy House is this year’s best example of how to overcome challenging constraints – from planning restrictions and an awkward site in an urban location – to build a stunning house,” RIBA President Jane Duncan said. “Nearly a decade in the making, this house is a true labour of love for Richard,” she added.

The house has hidden components throughout to make the most of the small space, with insulated shutters that open to stream in light, as well as nooks and crannies for storage space

Located at the end of a Georgian terrace in Edinburgh’s historic city centre, the house is like a jigsaw puzzle with hidden spaces, moving pieces and folding walls. The judging panel for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) award complimented the building’s quirky features, which include a folding corner wall and sliding bookshelf ladders.

This 'jigsaw puzzle' building is the passion project of architect, who spent nine years realising his dream in the small space in Edinburgh

The judging panel for the Royal Institute of British Architects award commended the building¿s quirky features, which include a folding corner wall and sliding bookshelf ladders

The house also has a ‘hidden bath,’ which has a view out over the chimneys but cannot be seen by neighbours. “One lodger said it was like a Rubik’s cube, because as soon as you move one lever, everything moves. There are lots of moving gadgets, it’s not a prototype house,” Murphy told Channel 4.

Murphy explained that the unusual shape of the house was actually to ‘resolve’ the street layout. “My aim was to resolve a planning mess-up in the 1820s, which should never have happened. The shape of the house is to try to bookend the terrace that comes up the street,” he said.

The five-storey house, which was built inside half a garden, triumphed in the competition because the judges deemed it the ¿best example of how to overcome challenging constraints¿

The futuristic house boasts a series of optical illusions that make the small 36 foot by 20-foot house appear bigger. “It seems a lot bigger than it actually is, and it’s very complex inside,” Murphy said.

A collection of unusual trinkets, including retro model vehicles form part of a display wall in the quirky property

The complex treasure chest of a home upset some neighbours when he first began building in July 2012



