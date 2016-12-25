The Quaid’s three pillars

We celebrated 141st birth anniversary of the founding father of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. His three pillars of nation building were largely quoted i.e. Unity, Faith, and Discipline. But from the state of our affairs, it seems they are widely misunderstood. We have to try to understand these three pillars in the light of his speeches and writings. Here I present my three cents view on these:

Unity: What did Quaid mean by unity when he knew that the nation he is founding will be culturally and linguistically diverse. His speech in Dhaka University where he declared Urdu would be national language is instructive. A universal language is an important aspect of unity as it unites people through conversation and dialogue. He believed Urdu is the only language in the country that has a large national and international following and should become the national language of the country. It also brought us closer to Persians, Turks and Arabs as Urdu comprised components of these languages. By suggesting Urdu be National language Quaid did not suggest that regional languages should not be promoted or supported.

The other aspect of unity is the unity of purpose. After reading speeches of Quaid from independence till his death it is quite clear to me that he expected Pakistan to be a modern progressive and social welfare state built on the foundations of Charter of Medina. An important aspect of the charter of Medina is that it granted equal rights to citizens without regard to their religion, race or social status. Charter of Medina also did not propose that a state should have a religion.

Faith: The idea of faith was not about adherence to a religion but rather faith in oneself. It was more an idea of Khudi rather than imposing a religion followed by a majority on all citizens. He believed that the nation of Pakistan will allow expression of individual talents by offering level playing field to all rather than allow the emergence of a class structure where oppressed will forever remain confined to it. Faith is also about believing that honesty and hard work produce results. It is also about believing that God does not change the condition of people until they change themselves.