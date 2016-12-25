status-quo-guitarist-rick-parfitt-passes-away-at-68

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died in a Spanish hospital on Saturday after suffering a severe infection. The veteran rocker was 68.

He was taken into hospital in Marbella on the south coast of Spain on Thursday due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury.

In nearly five decades in rock and roll, Status Quo have sold more than 100 million records.

They are known for their stripped-down, three-chord hits such as Rockin’ All Over the World and Caroline and were the opening act for the 1985 Live Aid concert, which raised money for famine-hit

Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and his adult children Rick Junior and Harry.