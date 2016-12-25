PM working to achieve Quaid’s vision of Pakistan: Marriyum

State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the way Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was making Pakistan prosperous, peaceful and economically developed, it was a representation of what Quaid had envisioned Pakistan to be.

Speaking at a cake cutting ceremony here in connection with celebrations of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, she said the Prime Minister was determined to make Pakistan a developed country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was working for progress and prosperity of Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister said the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary were open for public, adding overseas Pakistanis should also participate in the celebrations by sending pictures and videos through social media.

Students of schools, colleges and universities and 25,000 children took part in these events.

She said, “Today we also greet our Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.”

She also said that the Christian community has an important role in the development and progress of the country, especially in fields of health and education.

The minister said the government is working to promote inter-faith harmony.

She also greeted Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his birth anniversary.