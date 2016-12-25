Pakistan’s Christian community celebrates Christmas with zeal

The Christian community is celebrating Christmas across the world today to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (AS).

The Christians in Pakistan are celebrating their religious festival with traditional enthusiasm.

Special services are being held in churches across the country, and prayers are being offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

This year, a special Christmas Peace Train has been launched by Railways Ministry to express solidarity with the Christian community.

There will be zero loadshedding today in the country for Christmas festivities on the instructions of Prime Minister Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif.

In their message on the occasion of Christmas, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif say the government is striving to promote interfaith harmony amongst all religions and discourage discrimination on the basis of religion.

The President said the role of Christian community in the progress and prosperity of the country is unforgettable and their patriotism is appreciated.

In his message, the Prime Minister said the government treats all minority citizens as equal citizens of Pakistan and undertakes to empower them to use their abilities socially, economically and politically for national development.

The President and the Prime Minister extended heartiest felicitations and wished Merry Christmas to the Christian brethren in Pakistan and all over the world.