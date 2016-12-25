Pakistan sends condolence on Russian plane crash

Pakistan Foreign Office has issued a statement of condolence on the tragic crash of a Russian plane carrying 92 people in the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all aboard.

The statement reads: “The leadership and the people of Pakistan are deeply grieved and saddened to learn about the tragic crash of Tu-154 aircraft in the Russian Federation today, which resulted in the loss of more than ninety valuable lives, including members of the renowned Alexandrov Ensemble.

We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the friendly people and Government of the Russian Federation. The people of Pakistan share their grief and stand by them as they mourn their irreparable loss.”