Over 100 corruption cases in housing ministry to be investigated

Cases are under investigation by NAB, FIA and departmental inquiry boards

More than 100 corruption cases against officials of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, Pakistan Public Works Department, Estate office, and Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation are under investigation by NAB, FIA and departmental inquiry boards.

According to documents available with Pakistan Today, a total of 67 inquiries of corruption are underway against officers of PWD alone. Out of these, 32 are being conducted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), 22 are under investigation by Federal Investigation Bureau (FIA), while 13 cases are being investigated by the respective department under Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 1973.

A total of 32 inquiries and cases of corruption in Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) are under process by the respective department of the accused persons and some of them are under process in the Ministry of Housing and Works.

Both Estate office and Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation have 3 and 4 inquiries against corrupt officials which are under investigation respectively.

Interestingly, all the inquiries and cases are either under investigation by respective departments, under trial in NAB Courts or were referred to civil courts by FIA. No responsibility has been fixed as the outcome is awaited.

It is pertinent to mention that all of these departments come under Ministry of Housing and Works headed by Akram Khan Durrani.

Recently, replying to a query in National Assembly, Durrani said that his ministry is focusing on anti-corruption campaigns and officers have been sent on the anti-corruption conferences organised by the NAB and several other training programs against corruption.

‘FGEHF in the light of the above has computerised the Technical and Estate Wing. Moreover, the PRO rules are being implemented in all the procurement process,’ he said.

Durrani said that strict adherence to rules in the disposal of allotment and rent recovery cases, system of internal checks and vigilance will greatly curb corruption.