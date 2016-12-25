No issues with CPEC but with centre: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Sunday said that his party did not have anything against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor but with the way the federal government was handling it. He further said that the project will change the fate of Pakistan.

The PTI chief was addressing a rally in Swabi.

He said that the federal government should make the CPEC contract public, adding that Nawaz Sharif had promised that western route would be made first in the project.

Every province should get its rights, he added.

Imran Khan heavily criticsed Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying that he is the ‘vice captain of Nawaz’s corruption team’.

“For God’s sake don’t use Maulana with your name,” he said in an apparent message to the JUI-F chief.

Imran said that the ‘appointment of an independent chairman NAB would be destructive for Nawaz Sharif’.

Although the PTI chief lauded Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar’s statement regarding appointment of NAB chairman, he said Nisar only said what he (Imran Khan) had suggested earlier.

Earlier on Saturday, Chaudhry Nisar Ali had cast his doubts over accountability in the country given the appointment of the NAB chief is made by the government and opposition together.

“The process of accountability can be transparent only if the judiciary appoints NAB chief,” the minister had said.