No compromise on party discipline: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has suspended basic party membership of over two dozen members who were found guilty of voting for the nominees of the ruling party in sheer violation of the PTI policy during the recently-concluded mayoral elections in Punjab.

Taking strong disciplinary action, the PTI chairman categorically stated that no compromise would be made on party’s discipline and suspended basic party membership of all those who supported Pakistan Muslim League-N’s (PML-N) nominees in LG polls in Punjab.

The majority of the defectors are from Faisalabad, Mianwali and Attock. According to details, the basic party membership has been suspended of Malik Mattiullah, Bibli Khan, Dr Salahuddin, Syed Mehmood Shah, Farooq, Malik Mumtaz, Fiaz Shah, Khursheed Khattak, Ghulam Muhammad Khattak, Zafar Khan Baloch, Nadir Shehrooz and Majid from district Mianwali.

From Faisalabad, the basic party membership has been suspended of Mumtaz Cheema, Hassan Masood Malik, Bao Yaqub, Mian Muhammad Iqbal, Mian Shafqat Mehmood, Aftab Bhuti, Ayaz Gujjar, Ms Nusrat Shafeeq and Zeeshan Liaqat.

The chairman has also suspended basic party membership and served show-cause notices to Ahsan Kamrial, Sohail Kamrial and Atif from district Attock for violating party’s policy during the LG polls.

Similarly, Imran Khan suspended basic party membership of Tariq Anis, Wakil Manj and Arshad Manj who belonged to District Narowal.

He also issued show-cause notices to all the deserters whose party basic membership has been suspended.

He said that those who have secretly joined hands with PML-N against party’s policy would face disciplinary action and instantly be removed from the positions/basic memberships of the party.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he alleged that the premier was mainly responsible for introducing the culture of buying and changing loyalties in politics.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was the pioneer of ‘Changa-Manga’ political culture in the country, who he said wanted to end civility in politics.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif always gained the power through changing loyalties and rigging elections, adding that he would be remembered in the history of politics for no good reason but for ending politics of ideology from the country.

However, Imran Khan vowed that the PTI would confront PML-N’s worst style of politics and governance at all forums and he would hardly find any person in next elections to buy his/her loyalty.

Earlier, in a party meeting chaired by Imran Khan, the party leadership strongly condemned the government for its nefarious campaign against PTI and KP government.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, they alleged that PML-N did nothing in its tenure of three and a half years; hence it resorted to nefarious campaign against KP government and party’s office-bearers to create an impression of corruption in the province.