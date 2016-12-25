Nawaz Sharif celebrates his birthday with family

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif celebrated his 67th birthday with his family on Sunday.

PM’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, tweeted, “My grandmother celebrated my father’s 67th birthday amidst prayers and blessings. My father is true to all his relations.”

 

PM Nawaz laid flowers on the graves of his father and brother, along with offering fateha.

Kalsoom Nawaz was there to celebrate the PM’s birthday.

