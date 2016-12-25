MPs not happy with pace of work at Parliament Lodges

Task CDA Chairman with enquiry into delay

Members of parliament have expressed displeasure over the failure of completion of additional family suites and servant quarters at Parliament Lodges and directed the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to conduct an inquiry and fix the responsibility against those responsible for the failure, and submit report to the Committee on House and Library in its next hearing.

The project comprising of additional family suites and servant quarters was planned back in 2010, construction started in May 2011 while it was supposed to be completed in November 2013. However, the project couldn’t be completed on time. On the assurance of construction firm and officials of CDA, extension in the date of completion was given twice.

Despite several commitments tendered in the past, neither the construction firm nor the CDA management made any sincere efforts to complete the work within extended time. The MPs have expressed their grave concerns over the delay and unanimously recommended strict action against those responsible for the inordinate delay.

Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, informed the committee that the contractor had served notice for termination of his contract on 13-12-2016 with the CDA without completion of the project. Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker NA, remarked that ‘the contractor had breached the privilege of the Committee and dishonored his commitment. He has wasted six years and due to his irresponsible attitude, the members of parliament have suffered’. Mr Abbasi met with Chairman CDA back in November and complained about lax and irresponsible attitude of CDA. Mr Anser Aziz assured Mr Abbasi that he’ll personally look into the matter. However, not much has changed since then.

This time, the members have ordered the Chairman CDA to initiate an investigation to hold those responsible, be it department, contractor or consultant, accountable.

The members also expressed their annoyance over the non implementation of decision, recommendation and enquiries ordered by the House and Library Committee since 2013. MPs further recommended a number of enquiries regarding dismal state of affairs at Parliament Lodges during the last three years and only two enquiry reports have been finalised so far.

Previously, actions taken against those held responsible in those enquiries were very lenient as many officials involved walked scot-free. This time, however, the legislators have directed the CDA Chairman to review the reports and also take action against those who determined minor penalties for officers involved.

The MPs also complained of substandard work and poor maintenance of Parliament Lodges and directed that Mr Aziz personally pay a visit and witness the situation.