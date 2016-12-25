Modi wishes PM Nawaz on his birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday (today) conveyed greetings to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

Amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India, PM Modi in an early morning tweet prayed for his long and healthy life.

As the nation commemorates Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday, the premier too is celebrating his birthday.

“Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif too, took to Twitter to convey greetings to her father.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world.May Allah bless u with long life, perfect health&never-ending happiness,” she said.

Many took to Twitter to greeting the premier on his birthday.