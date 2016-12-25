ITP to launch road safety campaign in capital on Monday

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will launch a road safety campaign on main roads of the city from Monday (Dec 26) to control the violation of traffic rules and minimise the accident ratio.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to control lane violations and ensure implementation of traffic rules, like use of indicators before taking turn or changing lane, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob told APP.

Following the directions of Interior Ministry to prepare a plan for avoiding road accidents and traffic jams in the city, he said that road safety campaign is being launched in the capital.

On the main highways, he said those coming to Islamabad from other cities normally do not follow traffic lane rules and avoid using indicators before taking any turn.“Such road users would be educated through our special squads in the coming week while strict monitoring would be ensured for implementation of traffic rules,” he added.

He said ITP squads would remain present on Islamabad Expressway, Kashmir Highway and Murree Road to educate road users about traffic rules.

After one-week education campaign till January 1, 2017, those violating traffic rules on these specific roads will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring on these boulevards, he added.

To another question about not removing misleading sign boards from various roads of the city, he said it is the subject of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) with whom negotiations are underway to remove them.

It may be mentioned that such lapses on the part of traffic police can be seen at Blue area, sectors F-6, F-8 and also in other sectors of the city. As a result of the old signs, motorists have been facing difficulty as when they approach the turns, they find it blocked with cement blocks and have to drive on for some distance till they find alternative u-turn.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob said that this problem would be resolved as ITP has been in touch with CDA about the issue.

Meanwhile, another ITP police source said that extra deployment of police personnel at busy roads would be ensured in coming days to control traffic jams. This deployment is also a part of police plan, which was made following the directions of the ministry, the source added.