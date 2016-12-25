Positive statements from both sides

2016 was one of the worst years in recent times with respect to not only terrorism but also natural calamities, untimely deaths and election/referendum upsets. Unfortunately it has also become a year that will be remembered for a deterioration in Indo-Pak relations that was last witnessed post the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

This latest spat is a byproduct of the Pathankot attack back in January and the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani in Kashmir in July that was followed by atrocities at the hands of Indian forces against the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK). Pakistan has been very vocal about highlighting Indian atrocities in IOK at every forum including the UN.

As a result there has been an escalation in ceasefire violations along the LoC with both civilian and military casualties on both sides. A complete deadlock persists with regards to talks or any sort of leeway from either side to normalise relations.

However, recent statements have provided an inkling of hope that relations might be leading towards positive territory. In a tweet, Indian Prime Minister Modi wished Nawaz Sharif happy birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life. Earlier, former foreign minister Yashwant Sinha expressed his opinion that the current unrest in Kashmir is a good opportunity for India’s state and central governments to open dialogue with ‘all stakeholders’ on the Kashmir issue.

A week back Commander Southern Command Lt General Amir Riaz invited India to join CPEC, something that China is not opposed to. Of course tweets, opinions and invitations alone cannot be enough to resolve the ongoing conflict but at least it is a move in the right direction.

India’s plan to isolate Pakistan has failed. The only way forward for the two countries is to resolve the Kashmir issue and improve mutual relations through dialogue, They need to realise that this sooner than later will help stop the increasingly large body count this latest episode of tensions has already piled up.