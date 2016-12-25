Have ideological differences with Imran Khan: Fazlur Rehman

Addressing a rally on Sunday Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan himself has an offshore company in his name, and yet he keeps calling others thieves and corrupt. He also said that he has ideological differences with Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI).

“We will continue to fight this ideological war,” he stressed.

Fazlur Rehman also explained why he calls Imran Khan a Jewish agent. He said, “I don’t say anything wrong; Imran Khan is a representative of the western tradition.”

He believes that Imran Khan’s party has been imposed on the Pakhtun community because people of this community are more attached with their religion of Islam and have nothing to do with PTI.

Fazlur Rehman claimed that an international agenda is there to malign the Islamic institution of madrassah. He also claimed that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had appointed a corrupt person for the investigation of Khyber Bank scandal.