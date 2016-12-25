Green Line to mitigate suffering of Karachiites: President Mamnoon

President Mamnoon Hussain said the Green Line bus project would provide latest public transport facility to the people of Karachi.

He stated this during a presentation at the Governor House here on Saturday regarding the project being implemented in the metropolis by the federal government.

The president pointed out that after success in Lahore, Islamabad and Multan, the Metro-Green Line, has now reached Karachi with the collaboration of the federal government, and the Karachiites would benefit from this project as far as the modern travel facilities are concerned.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to the Governor Saleh Farooqui were also present during the briefing.

The president said that with the initiation of Green Line project, some 400,000 people in the city would benefit daily and would help resolve the transport problems of this mega city.

He called the project a beautiful gift for Karachi from the federal government.

He pointed out that adequate means of transport for the big city like Karachi had always remained a problem which exacerbated with the passage of time.

He hoped that Green Line bus scheme would help resolve transport problem within the city and the people would get better and inexpensive travel facility.

The president pointed out that this project speaks of the federal government’s desire to providing latest facilities to the people without any distinction.

He said that the people of Islamabad and Lahore consider Metro Bus a blessing, as this has benefitted them greatly.

Mamnoon Hussain said that Karachi is the economic and commercial hub of the country. Setting up of desalination plants in Karachi is also under consideration for provision of water supply.

He also asked the Sindh CM to personally monitor the project.

Later, talking to media persons, the president said that the Green Line project would be completed by the end of 2017.