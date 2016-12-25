Former president Zardari felicitates Christian community on Xmas

Former president Asif Ali Zardari greeted Christian community on the eve of Christmas falling on Sunday, December 25.

“I wish to felicitate Christians all over the world, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan, on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.”

Jesus Christ (May Allah be pleased with him) is the fountainhead of the message of love, forgiveness and brotherhood, he said, adding, “We need to imbibe his teachings to make our tomorrow better than our today.”

The need for inculcating the values of love, forgiveness and reconciliation has never been as great as it is today, the former president said in the message.

On this occasion, “I also condemn the growing incidents of misuse of some religion-based laws against members of the Christian community, indeed against all non-Muslim citizens of the country,” he added.

He said, the party (PPP) also reiterates its pledge that it will protect the Christians, indeed all non-Muslims from the misuse of religion-based laws against them.

The party, he said, believes in upholding the rights of all citizens regardless of creed and religion as equal citizens of the country and will fight against forces of discrimination.

The PPP wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the great contributions of the Christian community towards the development and wellbeing of Pakistan, his message concluded.