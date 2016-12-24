‘Uzbekistan wants to enhance trade ties with Pakistan’  

Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rozukulov has said that Pakistan is a very important country and his country wants to enhance bilateral ties in various fields including trade. The government, masses and business community of Uzbekistan and Pakistan must strive to boost bilateral trade which is well below the actual potential, he said. Ulugbek Rozukulov said this while speaking to the business community in the FPCCI Capital House. Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan, President of the Apex Chamber Abdul Rauf Alam and others were present on the occasion. CPEC will not only benefit whole region but also positively impact lives of billions of people besides promoting Pakistani economy. He said that we should push cooperation to the new heights. Speaking at the occasion, President FPCCI Abdul Rauf Alam said that Pakistan is exporting pharmaceuticals, leather goods, agricultural products, milk, and sports goods to the brotherly country.